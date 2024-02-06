Cape Girardeau Chamber and 'high heat' advice

Rob Gilligan of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is reminding employers to be cognizant of heat stress in the workplace as July temperatures remain high.
"In addition to temperature, increased relative humidity, decreased air movement and lack of shading can all impact the potential for heat stress," Gilligan wrote in the chamber's weekly email to members.
Iowa State University reported being aware of the signs of heat stress is important for all to know.
"The individual may at first be confused or unable to concentrate, followed by more severe symptoms, such as fainting and or collapsing. If symptoms occur, move the victim to a cool, shaded area, give him or her water and immediately contact a supervisor to provide assistance," the ISU report concluded.
