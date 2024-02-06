Cape Girardeau casino hotel update

Century Casino Cape Girardeau anticipates its $26 million, six-story, 69-room downtown hotel will be finished sometime in the first half of 2024, according to an update from the casino's general manager, Lyle Randolph.

"Stairwell and elevator core will be topping out soon (and) steel wall panels for the first level of rooms have been installed," said Randolph, who is also vice president of Century's operations, in a text message to the Southeast Missourian.

Jackson's Penzel Construction is general manager of the project, located at 777 N. Main St.