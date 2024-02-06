Cape Girardeau called 'underrated'

World Atlas said Cape Girardeau is one of six "underrated" Missouri towns, along with St. James, Bonne Terre, Hermann, Boonville and Columbia.
Www.worldatlas.com praised Cape Girardeau for its "nightlife and culture due to its sizeable population and notable student body," with the online site also highlighting the city's arts and performance community, its freshwater aquarium and park system.
"[Cape Girardeau] is "a city with a small-town feel," World Atlas concluded.
