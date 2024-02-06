All sections
BusinessJanuary 30, 2023

Cape Girardeau called 'underrated'

World Atlas said Cape Girardeau is one of six "underrated" Missouri towns, along with St. James, Bonne Terre, Hermann, Boonville and Columbia. Www.worldatlas.com praised Cape Girardeau for its "nightlight and culture due to its sizeable population and notable student body," with the online site also highlighting the city's arts and performance community, its freshwater aquarium and park system...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

World Atlas said Cape Girardeau is one of six "underrated" Missouri towns, along with St. James, Bonne Terre, Hermann, Boonville and Columbia.

Www.worldatlas.com praised Cape Girardeau for its "nightlife and culture due to its sizeable population and notable student body," with the online site also highlighting the city's arts and performance community, its freshwater aquarium and park system.

"[Cape Girardeau] is "a city with a small-town feel," World Atlas concluded.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

