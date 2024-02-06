Cape Girardeau businesswoman Becker named to national faculty

Chelsey Becker, MSN, FNP-C, who opened Aurora Medical Spa, 3117 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau nearly two years ago, has been invited to join the Allergan Medical Institute's national faculty of trainers.
Becker, an aesthetic nurse practitioner for six years, specializes in cosmetic injectables, such as Botox and dermal fillers.
