Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics

Two Cape Girardeau businesses were among three given Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards for Ethics by the Cape Girardeau branch.

The awards recognize businesses and organizations for their high ethical standards toward community and customers alike.

“We’re excited to honor some of our region’s best and brightest businesses,” Sydney Waters, BBB Cape Girardeau regional director, said in a Friday, Nov. 1, news release. “They have proven track records of meeting a high standard of ethics in their work, and they go above and beyond to have a positive impact on their customers and communities.”

The award winners were Cape Girardeau companies Coalter Insurance Group and Media Leaf LLC, as well as Aisin Electronics Illinois of Marion, Illinois.

For Greg Vaughn, owner and sole employee at media and communications firm Media Leaf, it was his first time winning such an award.

“The best way to describe winning an award like this is, it’s kind of a validation that you did all the right things. You put all the right pegs in the right holes to make your customers and your clients happy and do it in a very ethical way,” he said.

Vaughn added that small-business ownership can be a rocky experience but the ethics award means he is doing something right.