BusinessNovember 4, 2024

Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics

Cape Girardeau's Coalter Insurance and Media Leaf were among three companies to win BBB Torch Awards for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau's Cape Girardeau branch.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Laura Coalter Parker of Coalter Insurance Group with the Torch Award her company won. Hers was one of three businesses awarded one by the Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau.
Laura Coalter Parker of Coalter Insurance Group with the Torch Award her company won. Hers was one of three businesses awarded one by the Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau.Submitted photo
Greg Vaughn of Media Leaf LLC won a Torch Award for Ethics alongside two other companies. He said he appreciates the award because it showcases his dedication to ethically serving clients as a one-man company.
Greg Vaughn of Media Leaf LLC won a Torch Award for Ethics alongside two other companies. He said he appreciates the award because it showcases his dedication to ethically serving clients as a one-man company.Submitted photo
Sydney Waters of the Better Business Bureau Cape Girardeau, left, with Jamie Hunsaker-Gibbs, human resources manager at Aisin Electronics Illinois. The Marion, Illinois, manufacturer was the only company outside of Cape Girardeau that Waters presented with a Torch Award to this year.
Sydney Waters of the Better Business Bureau Cape Girardeau, left, with Jamie Hunsaker-Gibbs, human resources manager at Aisin Electronics Illinois. The Marion, Illinois, manufacturer was the only company outside of Cape Girardeau that Waters presented with a Torch Award to this year.Submitted photo

Two Cape Girardeau businesses were among three given Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards for Ethics by the Cape Girardeau branch.

The awards recognize businesses and organizations for their high ethical standards toward community and customers alike.

“We’re excited to honor some of our region’s best and brightest businesses,” Sydney Waters, BBB Cape Girardeau regional director, said in a Friday, Nov. 1, news release. “They have proven track records of meeting a high standard of ethics in their work, and they go above and beyond to have a positive impact on their customers and communities.”

The award winners were Cape Girardeau companies Coalter Insurance Group and Media Leaf LLC, as well as Aisin Electronics Illinois of Marion, Illinois.

For Greg Vaughn, owner and sole employee at media and communications firm Media Leaf, it was his first time winning such an award.

“The best way to describe winning an award like this is, it’s kind of a validation that you did all the right things. You put all the right pegs in the right holes to make your customers and your clients happy and do it in a very ethical way,” he said.

Vaughn added that small-business ownership can be a rocky experience but the ethics award means he is doing something right.

“If you’re just honest with people, I think they will respect you for that,” he said.

Coalter Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency with a larger team of licensed insurance providers.

“Winning the BBB Torch Award for Ethics is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to integrity, trust and excellence in service. We believe that doing the right thing is not just good for business, but essential for building lasting relationships in our community,” Laura Coalter Parker, president and group benefits consultant for the company, said in Friday’s news release.

Aisin Electronics Illinois manufactures electronic units for automobiles, including power doors, automatic transmissions, smart handles and sunroofs.

“Winning the BBB Torch Award for Ethics is a true confirmation that we are cultivating honesty, rectitude and integrity within our company. It is truly a privilege to be able to share this recognition with our team members, community and customers,” said Jamie Hunsaker-Gibbs, section manager of human resources.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

newsletter
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

