Cape Girardeau business licenses

City of Cape Girardeau Community Development department has received one application for a business license:
Lance Maurice McClellons of Cape Girardeau for Selfie Street LLC, 1606-1 Independence St., for "a museum offering immersive photography experiences to the general public and use of interactive exhibits." Business is expected to open Sunday, Oct. 1.
