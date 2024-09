Hilary Elise Peterson of Cape Girardeau for Encore Dance Academy , 2530 William St., offering dance training in ballet, contemporary and jazz with a team that will attend competitions. Opening Sept. 5.

Grace and Drew Keen of Dexter, Missouri, for Blackbird by Peachy Keen , 1812 Carondelet Drive, Suite 104, selling gift items and performing embroidery services.

Tammy M. Piatt of Cape Girardeau for A Healing Touch , a massage-therapy business opening Monday, June 5, at 1021 Kingsway Drive, Suite No. 6.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.