Cape Girardeau business licenses

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has received six business license applications:
- Latoya L. Parker of Cape Girardeau for Bubble & Barks, 429 Optimist Drive, a pet day care spa and boarding business.
- Kevin Walker of Auburn, Alabama, for Auto Trim Acquisition, d/b/a ATD Midwest, 606 S. Kingshighway, specializing in aftermarket auto parts and accessories.
- Terry Glodo of McClure, Illinois, for Platinum Roofing of McClure, removing and installing roofing.
- Nathan James Lemons of Scott City for Go Wild! LLC, 3049 William St., Unit 151 (West Park Mall), an arcade with indoor playground and birthday party venue.
- Calvina Lee Cutrell of Cape Girardeau for Hanai, 91 S. Plaza Way, a salon and spray tanning business.
- Daniel Scott Barrios of Glen Carbon, Illinois, for Sleep Analysis, 3065 William St., Suite 207, sleep disorders and related medical disorders. Business will sell CPAP machines and accessories.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.