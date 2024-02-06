Cape Girardeau business licenses

City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has received one new business license application from Hugo Esquivel for Mireyas Mexican Food Truck. Mireyas has operated previously in Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Bloomfield, Kimmswick, Doniphan, Greenville, Piedmont, Williamsville, Campbell and Steele, Missouri.
