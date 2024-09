Business December 11, 2023

Cape Girardeau business license applications

The turn of the month saw several business license applications turned into the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. n On Nov. 28, Thomas Waller of Desloge, Missouri, applied for an Ultimate Vapor vape store location at 1318 N. Kingshighway. He operates 11 other Ultimate Vapor locations across eastern Missouri, including ones in Jackson, Sikeston and the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau...