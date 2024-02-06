Cape Girardeau business license

City of Cape Girardeau community development department has received one application for a business license:
Gary Alan Wood Jr. of Cape Girardeau for Artisan Contracting, a construction services firm, at 2097 Corporate Circle, effective Wednesday, Nov. 1. Business was purchased from Larry Frankum.
