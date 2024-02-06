Cape Girardeau business license

City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has received one application for a business license:
Charles Joseph Bertrand of Cape Girardeau for Spanish Street Mercantile, 34 N. Spanish St., a restaurant making and selling ice cream, due to open Friday, Oct. 6.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.