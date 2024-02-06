Cape Girardeau business license

City of Cape Girardeau Community Development has received one new business license application from John Eric and Vanessa Klein of Cape Girardeau for Papa John's Restaurant, 820 N. Sprigg St. The Kleins already own 36 Restaurant & Bar, also in Cape Girardeau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.