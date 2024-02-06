All sections
BusinessMarch 6, 2023
Cape Girardeau bowling alley expands offerings
West Park Lanes, which opened in Cape Girardeau 40 years ago at 354 S. Silver Springs Road, is changing with the times. On Thursday, March 2, the establishment put into service 26 "redemption" and video games, an adjunct to its traditional 32 bowling lanes...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Darryl James is general manager of West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau. The bowling alley last week added 26 new "redemption" and video games to its family entertainment center inside the establishment.
Darryl James is general manager of West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau. The bowling alley last week added 26 new "redemption" and video games to its family entertainment center inside the establishment.Submitted

West Park Lanes, which opened in Cape Girardeau 40 years ago at 354 S. Silver Springs Road, is changing with the times.

On Thursday, March 2, the establishment put into service 26 "redemption" and video games, an adjunct to its traditional 32 bowling lanes.

"We want to be known as a family entertainment center," said Darryl James, general manager of the business for nearly 27 years, who said the games provide an opportunity for "another revenue source."

According to www.stadiumtalk.com, many bowling alleys in America are making a similar transition.

"While bowling is no longer the popular pastime it was during its heyday in the 1950s, (alleys) of today have reinvented themselves as all-purpose entertainment venues," the website says.

West Park Lanes are owned by locally headquartered Drury Southwest.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

