Cape Girardeau bowling alley expands offerings

West Park Lanes, which opened in Cape Girardeau 40 years ago at 354 S. Silver Springs Road, is changing with the times.

On Thursday, March 2, the establishment put into service 26 "redemption" and video games, an adjunct to its traditional 32 bowling lanes.

"We want to be known as a family entertainment center," said Darryl James, general manager of the business for nearly 27 years, who said the games provide an opportunity for "another revenue source."