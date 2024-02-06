All sections
BusinessMay 9, 2022
Cape Girardeau bookstore among top eight in state
Book Rack, 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, has been named as a "great" bookstore by media/news company Best Things Missouri. Book Rack, founded in the late 1970s and operated by John Hendricks since 1997, was lauded by the Best Things website, www.bestthingsmo.com...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
John Hendricks, left, owner of Book Rack, 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, and Jennifer Gray, store manager, view a display inside the store in January. A website has named Book Rack one of the eight best bookstores in the state.
John Hendricks, left, owner of Book Rack, 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, and Jennifer Gray, store manager, view a display inside the store in January. A website has named Book Rack one of the eight best bookstores in the state.

Book Rack, 50 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, has been named as a "great" bookstore by media/news company Best Things Missouri.

Book Rack, founded in the late 1970s and operated by John Hendricks since 1997, was lauded by the Best Things website, www.bestthingsmo.com.

"Cape Girardeau's locally-owned, independent bookstore has thousands of new and used titles — everything from high literature to Japanese manga, most (titles) in the $5 to $10 range. A small staff, up on the latest bestsellers as well as the classics, makes Book Rack a perfect place to find that perfect book," BTM said last week.

Book Rack was one of eight Missouri booksellers highlighted and the only one in Southeast Missouri.

Business
