Cape Girardeau bookstore among top eight in state

"Cape Girardeau's locally-owned, independent bookstore has thousands of new and used titles — everything from high literature to Japanese manga, most (titles) in the $5 to $10 range. A small staff, up on the latest bestsellers as well as the classics, makes Book Rack a perfect place to find that perfect book," BTM said last week.

Book Rack was one of eight Missouri booksellers highlighted and the only one in Southeast Missouri.

