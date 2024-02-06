Cape Girardeau-based brokerage restores tradition to Jackson building

After many years, the Post Building in uptown Jackson has its name back.

The red-brick structure along the roundabout housed the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Realty Executives Edge, soon to be known as Edge Realty, acquired the building and changed its name last week to respect tradition, said Bill Cole, brokerage co-owner.

"It's an iconic building in Jackson and we wanted to reflect its past going back to 1938 as a post office," he said.