BusinessJanuary 3, 2022

Cape Girardeau-based brokerage restores tradition to Jackson building

After many years, the Post Building in uptown Jackson has its name back. The red-brick structure along the roundabout housed the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for many years. Realty Executives Edge, soon to be known as Edge Realty, acquired the building and changed its name last week to respect tradition, said Bill Cole, brokerage co-owner...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Post Building in uptown Jackson is seen Thursday. Owned by a Cape Girardeau-based brokerage, the upstairs is being used for training and for community functions while the downstairs is home to a mortgage company.
Jeff Long

After many years, the Post Building in uptown Jackson has its name back.

The red-brick structure along the roundabout housed the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Realty Executives Edge, soon to be known as Edge Realty, acquired the building and changed its name last week to respect tradition, said Bill Cole, brokerage co-owner.

"It's an iconic building in Jackson and we wanted to reflect its past going back to 1938 as a post office," he said.

Long ago, the structure did house a post office, the remnants of which may still be seen in a now-faded green sign in front.

The brokerage is using the Post Building today for a training facility and community room upstairs and a mortgage company, called The Mortgage Place, downstairs.

"The cupola on top is in pretty rough shape and we hope to get that rehabbed come the spring," Cole said.

