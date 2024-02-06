Cape Girardeau bankers glad IRS reporting plan withdrawn

Proclaiming it a "happy day in the banking world," Jay B. Knudtson, First Missouri State Bank executive vice president and chief banking officer, lauded the news late last week an Internal Revenue Service proposed rule is now off the table.

The Missouri Banking Association (MBA) told its members in a statement Friday the plan to require institutions to turn over financial information for accounts with inflows or outflows totaling more than $10,000 is no longer part of the most recent version of the House budget reconciliation bill.

Knudtson said he was informed of the deletion via email.

"This is really, really good news. When this idea first started, the plan was to start at $600 per transaction and later went to $10,000, but now it's been taken out altogether. I don't know if I recall a regulatory proposal that has both ignited and incited the banking community more than this particular one. This (plan) united everyone in opposition," Knudtson said.

James P. Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank's Cape Girardeau regional president, said he was relieved to hear of the decision.