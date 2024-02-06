Cape Girardeau banker Jay Knudtson named to state post

Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau was elected July 27 as chairman of the state Banking and Savings & Loan board.
Knudtson was first appointed to the panel by Gov. Mike Parson in January 2020.
Knudtson is executive vice president and chief banking officer of First Missouri State Bank of Cape County.
"The great state of Missouri ranks fourth in the nation with 198 state-chartered banks so strategic oversight and advocacy of the state's banks are essential," Knudtson said in a news release from Missouri Division of Finance.
Knudtson served as mayor of Cape Girardeau from 2002 to 2010 and as a member of Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents (now Governors) from January 2013 to February 2020.
Another area member of the four-person state banking board is Harold M. Miles of Advance, Missouri.
