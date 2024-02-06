Cape Girardeau Areas Chamber of Commerce to select new leader

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is expected to choose its new president and chief executive officer during Tuesday's meeting of the chamber's 19-member Board of Directors.
Aaron Panton, search team chairman, said Friday the selection timetable "is on track."
Waverly Partners, a consultancy firm, assisted the chamber in its search for a successor to John Mehner, who retired late last year after 28 years in the role.
