Cape Girardeau Area Magnet leader Thompson retires

John M. Thompson has retired as interim executive director of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, effective March 31.

"I volunteered for three months, ended up serving six," Thompson said. "I enjoyed the work, and those I worked with were awesome."

Thompson, who had retired previously as president of The Bank of Missouri, stepped into a caretaker role with Magnet following the departure last year of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner, who had also been leading Magnet.

Mehner is now assistant vice president for the office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University.