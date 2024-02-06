Cape Girardeau Area Magnet leader Thompson retires

John M. Thompson has retired as interim executive director of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, effective March 31.
"I volunteered for three months, ended up serving six," Thompson said. "I enjoyed the work, and those I worked with were awesome."
Thompson, who had retired previously as president of The Bank of Missouri, stepped into a caretaker role with Magnet following the departure last year of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner, who had also been leading Magnet.
Mehner is now assistant vice president for the office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University.
At present, Magnet — established in 1992 — is not conducting an active search for Thompson's replacement to lead the not-for-profit economic development agency.
Tara Roach became Magnet's new executive assistant April 4, succeeding Janice Voss, according to SEMO Port's Mandy Brink, chairwoman of the 13-member Magnet Board of Directors.
Roach was most recently office manager for Sikeston Surgical Specialists in Sikeston, Missouri.
