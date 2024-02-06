Cape Girardeau a top 10 county for families in-state

Cape Girardeau County has been ranked No. 9 out of the state's 114 counties in www.Niche.com's "2023's Best Missouri Counties for Families".

The eight Missouri counties that led Niche's list, ranked in descending order, are St. Louis, St. Charles, Platte, Boone, Clay, Jackson, Christian and Cole.

Cape Girardeau County was given an "A" mark for family suitability; A-minus marks were received for public schools, housing and nightlife.