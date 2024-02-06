All sections
BusinessSeptember 18, 2023

Cape Girardeau a top 10 county for families in-state

Cape Girardeau County has been ranked No. 9 out of the state's 114 counties in www.Niche.com's "2023's Best Missouri Counties for Families". The eight Missouri counties that led Niche's list, ranked in descending order, are St. Louis, St. Charles, Platte, Boone, Clay, Jackson, Christian and Cole...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County is ranked No. 9 in a list of best Missouri counties for families. The 2023 list was compiled by Niche.com, a ranking and review website.
Cape Girardeau County is ranked No. 9 in a list of best Missouri counties for families. The 2023 list was compiled by Niche.com, a ranking and review website.Stock image

Cape Girardeau County has been ranked No. 9 out of the state's 114 counties in www.Niche.com's "2023's Best Missouri Counties for Families".

The eight Missouri counties that led Niche's list, ranked in descending order, are St. Louis, St. Charles, Platte, Boone, Clay, Jackson, Christian and Cole.

Cape Girardeau County was given an "A" mark for family suitability; A-minus marks were received for public schools, housing and nightlife.

A B+ mark was given to Cape Girardeau County for jobs; a B-minus was recorded for diversity.

Niche,com, based in Pittsburgh, was rebranded from its original 2002 name, College Prowler, and is a ranking and review website.

