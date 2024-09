Frank Leta of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, for Frank Leta Enterprises , 511 N. Kingshighway, an automobile sales dealership and repair shop. Business formerly known as Van Matre Buick GMC.

Krista Jo Lynn Downey of Cape Girardeau for Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar , 2106 William St., Suite 400, for retail sales of beverages and billiards games.

Rosetta Parker of Jackson for The Style Voice , 219 N. Clark Ave., for the sale of clothing, shoes, accessories and home decor.

Paula Renee Starnes of Cape Girardeau for Starnes Clothes & Fine Jewelry , 919 N. Frederick St., for a wholesale business selling clothes and jewelry.

