Cape couple reopens convenience store in Kelso

A convenience store in Kelso has reopened after closing more than a year and a half ago.

Kelso Kwik Stop on U.S. 61, across the street from R.P. Lumber, had been closed since October 2019, but it reopened June 7 under new owners Sam and Luma Massarweh of Cape Girardeau.

The Massarwehs also operate a pair of convenience stores in West Memphis, Arkansas, so having one in Kelso is a much shorter commute.

"Being away from the family is not the best thing," Sam Massarweh said in explaining why he and his wife decided to acquire and reopen the Kelso business.