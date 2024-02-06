All sections
BusinessJune 14, 2021

Cape couple reopens convenience store in Kelso

A convenience store in Kelso has reopened after closing more than a year and a half ago. Kelso Kwik Stop on U.S. 61, across the street from R.P. Lumber, had been closed since October 2019, but it reopened June 7 under new owners Sam and Luma Massarweh of Cape Girardeau...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Employee Daniel Massarweh works the register at the Kelso Kwik Stop on Thursday in Kelso, Missouri
Employee Daniel Massarweh works the register at the Kelso Kwik Stop on Thursday in Kelso, MissouriSarah Yenesel

A convenience store in Kelso has reopened after closing more than a year and a half ago.

Kelso Kwik Stop on U.S. 61, across the street from R.P. Lumber, had been closed since October 2019, but it reopened June 7 under new owners Sam and Luma Massarweh of Cape Girardeau.

The Massarwehs also operate a pair of convenience stores in West Memphis, Arkansas, so having one in Kelso is a much shorter commute.

"Being away from the family is not the best thing," Sam Massarweh said in explaining why he and his wife decided to acquire and reopen the Kelso business.

Kelso Kwik Stop offers merchandise typically found in convenience stores and also has coffee and doughnuts, as well as hot and cold lunch items. Massarweh said the business will also sell gasoline and diesel fuel once the store's tanks and pumps have been inspected and permitted by the state.

Kelso Kwik Stop is open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

The new Kelso Kwik Stop is seen Thursday in Kelso, Missouri
The new Kelso Kwik Stop is seen Thursday in Kelso, MissouriSarah Yenesel
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

