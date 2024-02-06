All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessApril 12, 2021
Cape County's latest sales tax revenue reflects strong retail activity
Retail sales in Cape Girardeau County appear to be stronger than ever, if the county's sale tax receipts are any indication. Last week, Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson reported April sales tax revenue (mostly reflecting sales tax collected by the state in March) of $626,890.46, bringing the county's sales tax revenue so far this year to $2,626,762.56. ...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Retail sales in Cape Girardeau County appear to be stronger than ever, if the county's sale tax receipts are any indication.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Last week, Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson reported April sales tax revenue (mostly reflecting sales tax collected by the state in March) of $626,890.46, bringing the county's sales tax revenue so far this year to $2,626,762.56. That's almost 0.4% more than the sales tax received by the county by this time in 2020, which would eventually become a record year for the county's sales tax, with nearly $7.8 million generated.

Meanwhile, the county's use tax on out-of-state and online commerce continues to make up a growing percentage of the county's monthly revenue. According to Hudson's monthly use tax spreadsheet, Cape County's 1.5% use-tax revenue in April was $211,827.95. In the first four months of 2021, the use tax has already topped $1 million ($1,031,856.82) and is more than halfway toward topping last year's use-tax record of about $1.8 million.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Wall Street drifts to more records after Chinese stocks soar
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy