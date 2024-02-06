Cape Girardeau County's jobs report for September, as released by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, revealed 114 unemployment claims were made, yielding a 2.2% jobless rate.

These figures represent the lowest data in either category since well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2019, 107 unemployment claims were registered and joblessness was at 2.3%.

Not counted in any of the data is the number of people who have stopped looking for work.

Kim Voelker, vice president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, gave a glimpse into the local workforce situation for attendees at First Friday Coffee last week at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

Voelker referred to a recent Project CAPE (Connecting Area Partners for Employment) job event at Shawnee Park Center — attempting to connect employers with job seekers.

"This last iteration of Project CAPE on Oct. 7th, we had a lot of foot traffic; we were very pleased by the number of people coming through and talking to the employers," she said.

"We had several employers who made employment offers that day (and) I think one of them hired seven or eight on the spot. That's a positive outcome. I really think things are starting to turn around. We hope we're turning the corner."

Comparison

Voelker said a Project CAPE event earlier in the year did not go nearly as well.

"We did it the last time at the end of March but we found we were disappointed at the outcome," she said.