BusinessSeptember 13, 2021

Cape County sales-tax revenue pushes toward new record

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Sales-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County continue to climb at a record pace.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson announced last week the county received $867,729.39 this month in its sales-tax account from the Missouri Department of Revenue, just $1,600 shy of the county's all-time monthly record amount of $869,339.83 set in June. The only other time the county's monthly sales-tax revenue came anywhere close to that level was in December 2017 when it reached $861,930.39.

With three months remaining in 2021, Cape Girardeau County's sales tax this year has generated $6,328,246.47. It's running nearly 7% ahead of last year's record pace when the county's sales tax generated just more than $7,791,000.

Several factors are likely contributing to the rise in sales-tax revenue, including a rising county population, additional disposable income, the growth of the county's retail sector and inflation.

In addition to the September sales-tax revenue, Hudson reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, which primarily funds road and bridge work, was $867,729.65 (year to date: $6,331,257.25), while the county's law enforcement and public safety sales tax brought in $866,514.94 in September (year to date: $6,265.901.25).

Meanwhile, the county's use tax on out-of-state and online purchases, which are taxed at the same level as the county's total tax rate, brought in $283,427.92 this month and so far this year has generated $2,257,615.03.

Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

