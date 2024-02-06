Cape County sales-tax revenue pushes toward new record

Several factors are likely contributing to the rise in sales-tax revenue, including a rising county population, additional disposable income, the growth of the county's retail sector and inflation.

In addition to the September sales-tax revenue, Hudson reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, which primarily funds road and bridge work, was $867,729.65 (year to date: $6,331,257.25), while the county's law enforcement and public safety sales tax brought in $866,514.94 in September (year to date: $6,265.901.25).

Meanwhile, the county's use tax on out-of-state and online purchases, which are taxed at the same level as the county's total tax rate, brought in $283,427.92 this month and so far this year has generated $2,257,615.03.

