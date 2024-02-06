Cape County sales tax receipts on record pace in 2021

For the year to date, the county's sales tax receipts are running about 1.8% ahead of 2020's record pace when the sales tax generated $7,791,131.24, several hundred thousand dollars more than any previous year.

In addition to the sales-tax revenue, the county received similar amounts last week through its half-cent Proposition One and Law Enforcement/Public Safety sales taxes, as well as $316,027.76 generated from its 1.5% use tax on internet and out-of-state commerce. Through the first five months of 2021, the county's use tax has generated $1,347,884.58.

