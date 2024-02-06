All sections
BusinessMay 10, 2021

Cape County sales tax receipts on record pace in 2021

If the pace established during the first five months of 2021 continues, this will be a record year in terms of sales-tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County. The county received $598,304.94 in sales-tax revenue last week from the Missouri Department of Revenue, according to numbers released by Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson. The payment represents sales tax collected primarily during April and was more than 8.5% more than the sales tax generated in May 2020...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

If the pace established during the first five months of 2021 continues, this will be a record year in terms of sales-tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County.

The county received $598,304.94 in sales-tax revenue last week from the Missouri Department of Revenue, according to numbers released by Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson. The payment represents sales tax collected primarily during April and was more than 8.5% more than the sales tax generated in May 2020.

For the year to date, the county's sales tax receipts are running about 1.8% ahead of 2020's record pace when the sales tax generated $7,791,131.24, several hundred thousand dollars more than any previous year.

In addition to the sales-tax revenue, the county received similar amounts last week through its half-cent Proposition One and Law Enforcement/Public Safety sales taxes, as well as $316,027.76 generated from its 1.5% use tax on internet and out-of-state commerce. Through the first five months of 2021, the county's use tax has generated $1,347,884.58.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

