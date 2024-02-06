Cape County ranks high in state growth stats

St. Louis County has the state's most rapid growth, registering a 12.4% hike in population over the decade.

A total of 1,800 U.S. counties posted population gains in 2021, with 73% of all counties registering what Census Bureau officials call "a natural decrease," meaning more deaths than births occurred in a targeted population over a specified time period.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.