BusinessMay 23, 2022

Cape County ranks high in state growth stats

Cape Girardeau County, according to Census Bureau statistics culled by www.stacker.com, is the 11th fastest growing of the state's 114 counties. From 2010 to 2020, Cape Girardeau County saw an 8% increase in population. St. Louis County has the state's most rapid growth, registering a 12.4% hike in population over the decade...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is seen at night in this undated photo. Cape Girardeau County is one of the fastest growing counties in terms of population in the state, according to Census Bureau statistics compiled by www.stacker.com.
The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is seen at night in this undated photo. Cape Girardeau County is one of the fastest growing counties in terms of population in the state, according to Census Bureau statistics compiled by www.stacker.com.

Cape Girardeau County, according to Census Bureau statistics culled by www.stacker.com, is the 11th fastest growing of the state's 114 counties.

From 2010 to 2020, Cape Girardeau County saw an 8% increase in population.

St. Louis County has the state's most rapid growth, registering a 12.4% hike in population over the decade.

A total of 1,800 U.S. counties posted population gains in 2021, with 73% of all counties registering what Census Bureau officials call "a natural decrease," meaning more deaths than births occurred in a targeted population over a specified time period.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

