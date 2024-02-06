Cape chamber to host young professionals’ event

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of Cape Area (YPC) open social is planned from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish pub, 300 Broadway. This will be a St. Patrick’s Day-themed networking event.
