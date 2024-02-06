All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessMarch 10, 2025

Cape chamber to host young professionals’ event

Cape Girardeau's Young Professionals of Cape Area will host a St. Patrick's Day-themed networking event on March 13 at Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish pub.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of Cape Area (YPC) open social is planned from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish pub, 300 Broadway. This will be a St. Patrick’s Day-themed networking event.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ice cream truck, lounge among new Cape business license applications
BusinessMar. 10
Ice cream truck, lounge among new Cape business license applications
Stock market today: European shares fall, Asian stocks are mixed amid worries over tariffs
BusinessMar. 10
Stock market today: European shares fall, Asian stocks are mixed amid worries over tariffs
Old Town Cape to hold annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House in May
BusinessMar. 8
Old Town Cape to hold annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House in May
River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm
BusinessMar. 7
River Ridge Winery celebrated for its global reach and local charm
Celebrating the backbone of Sikeston: Honoring local agricultural leaders at the Farmers’ Recognition Banquet
BusinessMar. 7
Celebrating the backbone of Sikeston: Honoring local agricultural leaders at the Farmers’ Recognition Banquet
7 Brew Coffee set to energize Sikeston with customizable drinks and community initiatives
BusinessMar. 6
7 Brew Coffee set to energize Sikeston with customizable drinks and community initiatives
World shares are mixed after Trump pulls back on some tariffs
BusinessMar. 6
World shares are mixed after Trump pulls back on some tariffs
Wall Street, down sharply this week in tariff turmoil, stabilizes early
BusinessMar. 5
Wall Street, down sharply this week in tariff turmoil, stabilizes early
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy