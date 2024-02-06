All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

Cape chamber to host women's networking event, First Friday Coffee and ribbon-cutting this week

A Women's Network Morning Coffee, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 7 to 8 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Complimentary coffee and a light breakfast will be available. Although there is no fee, anyone planning to attend is asked to register through the events section of the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com, to assure an ample supply of food and beverage is available...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A Women's Network Morning Coffee, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 7 to 8 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Complimentary coffee and a light breakfast will be available. Although there is no fee, anyone planning to attend is asked to register through the events section of the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com, to assure an ample supply of food and beverage is available.

n

The Cape Girardeau chamber's September First Friday Coffee is scheduled for Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m., with a program starting about 7:40 a.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This month's program will feature presentations by members of the chamber's 2021 Leadership Cape class.

First Friday Coffees are free monthly gatherings for chamber members and their guests and are typically held on the first Friday of the month. However, this month's coffee was pushed back a week to avoid the Labor Day holiday weekend.

n

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Ms. Dee's Angels, a day care business at 1930 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, is set for 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Cape Girardeau chamber.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy