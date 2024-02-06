A Women's Network Morning Coffee, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 7 to 8 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Complimentary coffee and a light breakfast will be available. Although there is no fee, anyone planning to attend is asked to register through the events section of the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com, to assure an ample supply of food and beverage is available.

n

The Cape Girardeau chamber's September First Friday Coffee is scheduled for Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m., with a program starting about 7:40 a.m.