A Women's Network Morning Coffee, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 7 to 8 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Complimentary coffee and a light breakfast will be available. Although there is no fee, anyone planning to attend is asked to register through the events section of the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com, to assure an ample supply of food and beverage is available.
The Cape Girardeau chamber's September First Friday Coffee is scheduled for Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m., with a program starting about 7:40 a.m.
This month's program will feature presentations by members of the chamber's 2021 Leadership Cape class.
First Friday Coffees are free monthly gatherings for chamber members and their guests and are typically held on the first Friday of the month. However, this month's coffee was pushed back a week to avoid the Labor Day holiday weekend.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Ms. Dee's Angels, a day care business at 1930 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, is set for 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Cape Girardeau chamber.
