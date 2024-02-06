Cape Chamber to host ribbon-cutting, First Friday Coffee
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has two events on its schedule this week:
Monday: A ribbon-cutting will be held for the new City Hall complex, 44 N. Lorimier St., at 3 p.m.
Friday: February's First Friday Coffee will be held at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, Doors open at 7 a.m., a continental breakfast will be provided, with the program starting at 7:40 a.m. and available remotely via Facebook Live. Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, will be the speaker.