BusinessJanuary 27, 2025

Cape Chamber to host business advocacy event

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Advocacy Coffee event Jan. 31, offering members a chance to connect with local officials. A ribbon-cutting for Endless Summer Tan is set for Jan. 29.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Advocacy Coffee event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. This meeting allows chamber members to engage with local elected officials. It will take place at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

The chamber will also participate in a ribbon-cutting for Endless Summer Tan, a longstanding Cape Girardeau business under new ownership, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1403 N. Kingshighway.

