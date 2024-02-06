Cape Chamber to host business advocacy event

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Advocacy Coffee event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. This meeting allows chamber members to engage with local elected officials. It will take place at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.
The chamber will also participate in a ribbon-cutting for Endless Summer Tan, a longstanding Cape Girardeau business under new ownership, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1403 N. Kingshighway.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.