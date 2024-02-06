Cape Chamber to host business advocacy event

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Advocacy Coffee event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. This meeting allows chamber members to engage with local elected officials. It will take place at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

The chamber will also participate in a ribbon-cutting for Endless Summer Tan, a longstanding Cape Girardeau business under new ownership, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1403 N. Kingshighway.