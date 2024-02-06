Cape Chamber to host April's First Friday Coffee

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host First Friday Coffee on Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Doors open at 7 a.m., with program featuring Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas discussing a recent economic study report beginning at 7:40 a.m.
A continental breakfast will be provided.
The program will be streamed on Facebook Live for those unable to attend in person.
Event sponsors are Canedy Sign and Graphics and FCC Behavioral Health.
