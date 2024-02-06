Cape Chamber to hold candidates forum, Jackson Chamber to host lunch

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Ambassador Appreciation/Informal Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chamber offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.

The Jackson chamber said a planned Employer Roundable event, scheduled Thursday, will be rescheduled.

