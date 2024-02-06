Cape Chamber to hold candidates forum, Jackson Chamber to host lunch

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum at 6 p.m. today at Drury Plaza Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive, featuring House District 147 candidates in the contested Aug. 2 primary election. A meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. precedes the forum with a social to follow. All are invited to this free event.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Ambassador Appreciation/Informal Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chamber offices, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
The Jackson chamber said a planned Employer Roundable event, scheduled Thursday, will be rescheduled.
