Cape Chamber to get legislative update at First Friday Coffee

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee this week at 7:40 a.m. at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St.
A legislative update is the announced program, which will also be available to view on Facebook Live.
Event sponsors are John Sinclair Nissan and Discovery Playhouse.
Continental breakfast will be provided.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.