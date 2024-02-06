All sections
BusinessSeptember 13, 2021

Cape chamber schedules annual dinner, area chambers plan events

Jay Wolz

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Annual Dinner is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Show Me Center, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. with program and annual awards to follow.

Awards will include the Small Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, the Drury Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award and the Rush H. Limbaugh Award.

Tickets are $50 through the chamber website, www.capechamber.com. The reservation deadline is Oct. 7.

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly Morning Chamber Coffee will take place from 7:15 until 8 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will celebrate the recent opening of MRV Banks' second Cape Girardeau branch, 101 S. Mount Auburn Road, with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday. Food trucks will be set up outside the bank from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and door prizes will also be available to attendees, including a $500 gift card to ACE Hardware.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its September Business After Hours membership gathering at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. Monthly Business After Hours gatherings are free for chamber members and their guests.

The Jackson chamber's September Business Breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Reservations for the breakfast are required and may be made through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will conduct a "speed networking" activity next week designed to help chamber members connect with other area business professionals. The free activity is scheduled from 3:30 until 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. To register or for more information, visit the events listing on chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

There are still a few seats available for the Jackson chamber's Movie Trivia Night, which will take place Sept. 25 at the Jackson Civic Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $150 for a team of six, and attendees must be at least 18 years old. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams as well as for the best dressed team (movie theme costumes) and best dressed individual. For more information or to register as a team or individual, visit www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Registration has begun for the next Women's Impact Network (WIN) luncheon sponsored by the Jackson chamber.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center, and will feature a coaching "panel of champions" comprised of coaches of various women's sports at Southeast Missouri State University, including Rehka Patterson (women's basketball), Ashley Lawson (gymnastics), Mark Redburn (softball), Heather Nelson (soccer), Mary Beth Gunn (tennis) and Julie Yankus (volleyball). Registration is $20 and may be made online through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org. Registration deadline is Oct. 1.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

