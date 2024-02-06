Cape chamber schedules annual dinner, area chambers plan events

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Annual Dinner is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Show Me Center, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. with program and annual awards to follow.

Awards will include the Small Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, the Drury Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award and the Rush H. Limbaugh Award.

Tickets are $50 through the chamber website, www.capechamber.com. The reservation deadline is Oct. 7.

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly Morning Chamber Coffee will take place from 7:15 until 8 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will celebrate the recent opening of MRV Banks' second Cape Girardeau branch, 101 S. Mount Auburn Road, with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday. Food trucks will be set up outside the bank from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and door prizes will also be available to attendees, including a $500 gift card to ACE Hardware.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its September Business After Hours membership gathering at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. Monthly Business After Hours gatherings are free for chamber members and their guests.