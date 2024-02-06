Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is one of several local chambers with events planned for the week. It will hold a speed networking event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Cape Girardeau Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant at 211 Siemers Drive.
This event will see participants exchange business cards and provide information about their companies in a structured rotation. It is far from the only networking opportunity this week, though.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Morning Chamber Coffee is planned from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Front Porch rental hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Breakfast for October will take place at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
