All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 14, 2024

Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Join the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's speed networking event Oct. 17 at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is one of several local chambers with events planned for the week. It will hold a speed networking event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Cape Girardeau Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant at 211 Siemers Drive.

This event will see participants exchange business cards and provide information about their companies in a structured rotation. It is far from the only networking opportunity this week, though.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Morning Chamber Coffee is planned from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Front Porch rental hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Breakfast for October will take place at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Medical spa to host ribbon-cutting
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy