Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is one of several local chambers with events planned for the week. It will hold a speed networking event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Cape Girardeau Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant at 211 Siemers Drive.

This event will see participants exchange business cards and provide information about their companies in a structured rotation. It is far from the only networking opportunity this week, though.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Morning Chamber Coffee is planned from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Front Porch rental hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.