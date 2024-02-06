Cape Chamber partners with Innovate SOMO

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO) to create new educational and employment opportunities in the region.

"Entrepreneurship innovation is an important strategy in growing and building the community and region we want to see," Rob Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said in a news release. "The best path to success is for partnership and engagement with our peer communities throughout the region and we are excited to work with the Southern Missouri Innovation Network as a Community Connector for the Cape Girardeau region."

The goal of Innovate SOMO is to use entrepreneurship and innovation to help communities drive growth in the southern part of the state.

"When provided access to opportunities, support resources and skilled talent, entrepreneurs and small business owners produce a chain reaction of job creation, revenue growth and community improvement," said James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi.