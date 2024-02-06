Cape Chamber members reflect on pandemic's local impact

Looking as if they were seeing old friends for the first time in months -- because they were -- members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce gathered last week for their first "in-person" First Friday Coffee since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the chamber members -- all wearing face masks and observing "social distancing" -- compared notes about the pandemic's economic impact.

Some of them shared their thoughts with the Southeast Missourian about how COVID-19 has affected their businesses and what changes they think it will bring in the future.

Flooring

"The only part of our business that's down right now is the landlord and property management business, which has always been our wheelhouse, the main target of our business for years," said Rob Stephens, owner of Heartland Custom Flooring.

Stephens explained there hasn't been a great deal of rental property turnover during the pandemic, so carpets, tile and hardwood flooring in apartments and rental homes haven't had to be replaced.

"That part of the business has almost stopped because people aren't being evicted, so those properties aren't turning over," he said. "But everything else is up because people have the money, they've got the time, they didn't go on vacation, so that's been tremendous for our business."

Travel

Asked how things have been in the travel business, Susan Berghoff of 1st Class Travel told the Missourian "they've been better," but the travel industry is adapting.

"It's tough, but things will bounce back at some point," she said.

"There have been lots of challenges, but people are still going places," she said. "We've done lots of beach condos and beach houses in Florida and Alabama and in places like Gatlinburg, Tennessee. People feel comfortable going there."

Although the cruise industry is idle through October and travel to Europe has been curtailed by the European Union's travel restrictions, Berghoff said other destinations such as Mexico and Jamaica are "coming back," adding that "2021 looks really good right now."

The great outdoors

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has been closed to the public for most of the year because of the pandemic.

"We've been closed since mid-March," according to center manager Sara Turner. After setting and canceling several reopening dates, the center finally reopened last week.

"We had 51 people come through the exhibits the first day," she reported. "Masks were required for everybody over 9, and nobody had any problems with wearing them."

During the pandemic, Turner said she saw "an uptick in people hiking our trail, fishing in the kids' fishing pond and hiking conservation areas" throughout the region.

"We've been doing online programs since June and will continue to do virtual programs before we slowly introduce in-person programs that can be done outside, like hiking, canoeing and kayaking, but they'll still be very limited on the number of people that can participate," Turner said.

Even guided hiking programs will be restricted. "We could take more people, but if they're going to be 6 feet apart, we can only talk so loud," she said.