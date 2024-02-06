Cape Chamber hosts ribbon-cuttings, Scott City holds coffee

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon-cuttings this week.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly morning coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. The gathering was delayed a week because of inclement weather.
