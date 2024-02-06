The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Missouri Department of Economic Development "listening session" from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the chamber offices, 220 N. Fountain St.

The purpose of the session is to allow representatives of small businesses (50 employees or fewer) to share their experiences, opinions and concerns with the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force, which is developing recommendations on ways to support small businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Economic Development initiated the listening tour to hear directly from the business community on how to keep businesses open and growing during the pandemic.

Although there is no charge to attend the session, space is limited and anyone planning to participate is asked to register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/show-me-strong-recovery-task-force-regional-listening-session-cape-registration-167485021207.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday to observe the opening of Beacon 53 (formerly Keller's) at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants employers to know a new law was recently enacted in Missouri, which it says will help protect businesses from what the chamber calls "frivolous" COVID-19 litigation.

The legislation, which the state chamber championed, includes a provision giving employers the option of posting a notification in a visible location about the law. The organization has also created a printable poster that can be downloaded from the chamber's website, www.mochamber.com.