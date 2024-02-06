The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Missouri Department of Economic Development "listening session" from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the chamber offices, 220 N. Fountain St.
The purpose of the session is to allow representatives of small businesses (50 employees or fewer) to share their experiences, opinions and concerns with the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force, which is developing recommendations on ways to support small businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Economic Development initiated the listening tour to hear directly from the business community on how to keep businesses open and growing during the pandemic.
Although there is no charge to attend the session, space is limited and anyone planning to participate is asked to register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/show-me-strong-recovery-task-force-regional-listening-session-cape-registration-167485021207.
The Cape Girardeau chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday to observe the opening of Beacon 53 (formerly Keller's) at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants employers to know a new law was recently enacted in Missouri, which it says will help protect businesses from what the chamber calls "frivolous" COVID-19 litigation.
The legislation, which the state chamber championed, includes a provision giving employers the option of posting a notification in a visible location about the law. The organization has also created a printable poster that can be downloaded from the chamber's website, www.mochamber.com.
The poster states anyone entering the business, as well as those engaging the services of the business, "waves all civil liability against the individual or entity for any damages based on inherent risks associated with an exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19, except for recklessness or willful misconduct."
The Cape Girardeau chamber's October First Friday Coffee is scheduled for Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. with a program starting at about 7:40 a.m.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to register online through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
Registration ends Friday for the next Women's Impact Network (WIN) luncheon sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center, and will feature a coaching "panel of champions" comprised of coaches of various women's sports at Southeast Missouri State University, including Rehka Patterson (women's basketball), Ashley Lawson (gymnastics), Mark Redburn (softball), Heather Nelson (soccer), Mary Beth Gunn (tennis) and Julie Yankus (volleyball). Registration is $20 and may be made online through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
