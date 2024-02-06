Cape Chamber holds First Friday Coffee, Jackson plans annual banquet

First Friday Coffee of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. and the program starting at 7:40 a.m.
A continental breakfast will be served.
The program had not been announced at presstime.
Event sponsors are Reed's Metals and the Show Me Center.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center.
Midwest Sterilization Corp. is title sponsor of the event and six awards will be presented.
Tickets are $40 and must be prepaid.
