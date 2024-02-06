All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 3, 2022

Cape Chamber holds First Friday Coffee, Jackson plans annual banquet

First Friday Coffee of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. and the program starting at 7:40 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

First Friday Coffee of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. and the program starting at 7:40 a.m.

A continental breakfast will be served.

The program had not been announced at presstime.

Event sponsors are Reed's Metals and the Show Me Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center.

Midwest Sterilization Corp. is title sponsor of the event and six awards will be presented.

Tickets are $40 and must be prepaid.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy