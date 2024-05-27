All sections
BusinessMay 27, 2024

Cape Chamber hires Madelyn Webb as membership engagement specialist

Madelyn Webb will start her position Monday, June 3, leading the chamber's sales efforts to recruit and maintain partnerships. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Madelyn Webb
Madelyn Webb

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new membership engagement specialist. Madelyn Webb will assume that role starting Monday, June 3.

Webb, a Dexter native, will lead the chamber’s sales efforts to recruit and maintain partnerships, memberships and sponsorships with businesses and organizations. She will take over the position from Shelly Kaiser, who transitioned to a role with MRV Banks earlier in May.

“I’m thrilled to join the Cape Chamber as the Membership Engagement Specialist,” Webb said in a news release. “With a passion for community building and fostering connections, I am dedicated to cultivating meaningful relationships within our community. I’m a graduate from Southeast Missouri State University and I’ve planted my roots in the Cape Girardeau area. I’m ready to get started serving the community.”

Webb graduated from SEMO in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in corporate communications and minors in professional selling and marketing management. She has previously served as an assistant manager and management trainee at Enterprise Mobility.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
