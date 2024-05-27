Cape Chamber hires Madelyn Webb as membership engagement specialist

“I’m thrilled to join the Cape Chamber as the Membership Engagement Specialist,” Webb said in a news release. “With a passion for community building and fostering connections, I am dedicated to cultivating meaningful relationships within our community. I’m a graduate from Southeast Missouri State University and I’ve planted my roots in the Cape Girardeau area. I’m ready to get started serving the community.”

Webb graduated from SEMO in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in corporate communications and minors in professional selling and marketing management. She has previously served as an assistant manager and management trainee at Enterprise Mobility.

