Cape Chamber First Friday Coffee to be held this week

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee this week will be at 7:40 a.m. at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
This event is sponsored for July by Medicenter Pharmacy and Premier Physical Therapy.
Doors will open at 7 a.m., with continental breakfast provided. The program will be visible on Facebook Live.
