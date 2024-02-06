All sections
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Cape chamber event will match employers with prospective employees

Project C.A.P.E., a program developed by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to help match employers with job seekers, will take place this fall in Cape Girardeau. The event is set for 2 until 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Kim Voelker leads a discussion among area employers and social service agency representatives during a Project C.A.P.E. hiring event March 25, 2021. The next Project C.A.P.E. session is planned for Oct. 7.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Kim Voelker leads a discussion among area employers and social service agency representatives during a Project C.A.P.E. hiring event March 25, 2021. The next Project C.A.P.E. session is planned for Oct. 7.JAY WOLZ, file

Project C.A.P.E., a program developed by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to help match employers with job seekers, will take place this fall in Cape Girardeau.

The event is set for 2 until 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.

Project C.A.P.E., which is short for Connecting Area Partners for Employment, is "a unique way to reach new audiences and pair employers with potential employees," said Cape Girardeau chamber vice president Kim Voelker, who coordinates the event.

"Case managers from area agencies will share what their clients can offer to area employers. Likewise, employers will have the opportunity to share information about their companies with the case managers in hopes of forming a mutually beneficial relationship," she said.

Recruiting and retaining employees is challenging for many area employers.

"Concurrently, case managers report their clients often experience frustrations when attempting to navigate the obstacles to gaining employment," Voelker said. "Facilitating an open and candid conversation between case managers and employers will be beneficial and potentially create pathways to identifying (employment) solutions."

The program's timeline includes employer booth setup from 2 until 2:30 p.m., an employer/agency panel discussion from 2:30 until 4 p.m., followed by a hiring event open to job seekers until 6 p.m.

A designated area for completing online employment applications will be available as well as a private space for on-site job interviews.

Cape Girardeau chamber members interested in participating in Project C.A.P.E. may host a booth at no charge and are asked to register and complete an employer survey found in the events section of the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

Service agency representatives who would like to take part in the event should contact Denise Wimp at First Call for Help, (573) 334-4357, for participation details.

More information is also available by emailing Voelker, kvoelker@capechamber.com.

