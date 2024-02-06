Cape chamber event will match employers with prospective employees

Project C.A.P.E., a program developed by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to help match employers with job seekers, will take place this fall in Cape Girardeau.

The event is set for 2 until 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.

Project C.A.P.E., which is short for Connecting Area Partners for Employment, is "a unique way to reach new audiences and pair employers with potential employees," said Cape Girardeau chamber vice president Kim Voelker, who coordinates the event.

"Case managers from area agencies will share what their clients can offer to area employers. Likewise, employers will have the opportunity to share information about their companies with the case managers in hopes of forming a mutually beneficial relationship," she said.

Recruiting and retaining employees is challenging for many area employers.

"Concurrently, case managers report their clients often experience frustrations when attempting to navigate the obstacles to gaining employment," Voelker said. "Facilitating an open and candid conversation between case managers and employers will be beneficial and potentially create pathways to identifying (employment) solutions."