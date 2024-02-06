All sections
BusinessOctober 25, 2021
Cape Chamber announces upcoming events
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has the following upcoming events on its calendar. n Chamber 101 will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the chamber offices at 220 N. Fountain St. for new members. The one-hour event introduces chamber ambassadors, provides a tour of the offices and gives attendees the opportunity to meet with chamber, VisitCape and Magnet staff. Registration is requested...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has the following upcoming events on its calendar.

  • Chamber 101 will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the chamber offices at 220 N. Fountain St. for new members. The one-hour event introduces chamber ambassadors, provides a tour of the offices and gives attendees the opportunity to meet with chamber, VisitCape and Magnet staff. Registration is requested.
  • Missouri MFG Summit will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel. Attendance may be either in-person or virtual. Sponsored by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, registration is available through the Cape Girardeau chamber website.
  • First Friday Coffee will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Light breakfast provided. Program begins at 7:40 a.m.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
