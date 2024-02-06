All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 22, 2021

Cape Central grad Arbeiter leaves state post for private industry role

Tim Arbeiter, the founding director of Missouri's Office of Broadband Development, is leaving his state post in January after three years for an as-yet unannounced role in the private sector. Arbeiter, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, spent a decade as vice president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, later becoming president of the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce in the Kansas City area...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tim Arbeiter
Tim Arbeiter

Tim Arbeiter, the founding director of Missouri's Office of Broadband Development, is leaving his state post in January after three years for an as-yet unannounced role in the private sector.

Arbeiter, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, spent a decade as vice president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, later becoming president of the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce in the Kansas City area.

Arbeiter, before his time with the Cape Girardeau chamber, served as director of Old Town Cape.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Missouri Times online magazine, Arbeiter led the state through its first broadband grants and an influx of federal funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, working with state, federal and local leaders to collect data, increase awareness, and accelerate broadband efforts across Missouri.

The Show Me State, Arbeiter told the magazine, is 34th out of the nation's 50 states in terms of broadband access, noting there are more than 147,000 unserved or underserved households in the state and more than 392,000 individuals without reliable internet access.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy