Cape Central grad Arbeiter leaves state post for private industry role

Tim Arbeiter, the founding director of Missouri's Office of Broadband Development, is leaving his state post in January after three years for an as-yet unannounced role in the private sector.

Arbeiter, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, spent a decade as vice president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, later becoming president of the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce in the Kansas City area.

Arbeiter, before his time with the Cape Girardeau chamber, served as director of Old Town Cape.