Cape business licenses for new owners of Small Animal Clinic

City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department is processing the following business license application:
Care Vet LLC of St. Louis has purchased Cape Small Animal Clinic, a veterinary hospital at 210 Christine St., from Brian Heuring, DVM.
