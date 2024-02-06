All sections
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Cape business licenses

The Community Development department of the City of Cape Girardeau has received four applications for business licenses: n Derek Justin Birk of Jackson for Rafter B Properties, 3025 County Road 335, a general contractor in construction, plumbing and electrical...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Community Development department of the City of Cape Girardeau has received four applications for business licenses:

  • Derek Justin Birk of Jackson for Rafter B Properties, 3025 County Road 335, a general contractor in construction, plumbing and electrical.
  • Angie Lynn Perkins of Cape Girardeau for Hecht's Home Decor & More, formerly known as Egypt Mills Home Decor & More, at 107 N. Main St, a gift novelty and souvenir shop.
  • Clifton Gentry of Jackson for Cape Auto Sales, 1238 Meadowbrook Lane, specializing in light commercial vehicle sales and vehicle rentals. Business was purchased from Tom Armbruster.
  • Casey and Jesse Stuart of Jackson for Kenny's Flippin Burgers, 418 Broadway in Scout Hall.

