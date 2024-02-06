All sections
BusinessAugust 15, 2022
Cape business licenses
The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has received two business license applications. n Travis Wayne Seib of Jackson, Blue Diamond Sports Bar & Grill, 26 N. Main St., scheduled for a Sept. 2 debut. According to the filing, a total of 10 pool tables will be on the premises to accommodate billiards...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has received two business license applications.

  • Travis Wayne Seib of Jackson, Blue Diamond Sports Bar & Grill, 26 N. Main St., scheduled for a Sept. 2 debut. According to the filing, a total of 10 pool tables will be on the premises to accommodate billiards.
  • Jacquelyn Rickard of Cape Girardeau, EVTV Motors, 601 Morgan Oak St., selling through an online store electric vehicle parts, used batteries and solar power components.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

